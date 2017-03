LONDON Shares in Britain's Invensys ISYS.L rose 16 percent to 511 pence on Friday morning after the industrial automation company said it had received an approach from France's Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) about an 505 pence a share offer.

The British company revealed the talks late on Thursday after the market closed, saying it was likely to recommend the offer to shareholders. <Id:nL1N0FH2FI>

Shares in Schneider (SCHN.PA) opened down 3.6 percent.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)