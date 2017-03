Catalan Regional President Artur Mas talks to Schneider Electric Chief Operating Officer Julio Rodriguez (not pictured) during the opening of the company's logistics center in Sant Boi de Llobregat near Barcelona, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

PARIS French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) confirmed on Monday it was in talks with potential buyers for its sensors unit CST, following a newspaper report saying it could reap up to $900 million from a deal.

According to French daily Les Echos, Schneider is in exclusive talks with funds Carlyle and PAI Partners over a sale in which it would retain a 30 percent stake in the unit.

"I can confirm that Schneider is in talks with potential buyers," a company spokesman said, declining to give more details.

Nobody could immediately be reached for comment at Carlyle and PAI Partners.

