PARIS The Brexit debate over a possible exit of the European Union by Britain is causing businesses to hold back on decisions in the UK market, the finance chief of French electricity components and energy management group Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) said.

"The UK is probably impacted by some wait-and-see attitude," Emmanuel Babeau said. "We finished the year very strongly last year in the UK, so one can always wonder whether there is a link between a very strong finish last year and a first quarter that has been a bit slower.

"But certainly we do see some wait-and-see attitude which hopefully is going to be clearing up at the end of June. The uncertainty of a Brexit cannot be good for the market globally."

The Brexit vote is due to take place on June 23.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)