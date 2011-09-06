LONDON Schroders is targeting copper and coal miners in its natural resources equity fund given the tight supply, and believes a slowdown in the West would only encourage China to go on a buying spree, providing support for industrial commodities.

"Let's say a Western recession or some sort of slowdown is in place -- in that environment my view is the Chinese will begin restocking commodities and the government will loosen policy," said Sam Catalano, manager of the Schroders Global Resources Equity fund.

"Generally China moves counter-cyclically with the rest of the world and given that they consume about 35-65 percent of the major industrial commodities, in the markets that I like, the West is not a huge factor," he said.

The fund was up 20 percent in the 12 months to end-August according to Lipper data, beating its peers in the Lipper Global Natural Resources Equity Sector by 7 percentage points.

It has some $7.34 million under management, having launched in May 2010.

Natural resources stocks were hammered along with other equities in August as concerns about a double dip recession in Western economies rose, but Catalano is encouraged by the fact that prices of industrial commodities such as iron ore and coal remained bouyant.

"Where the speculative influence is not such a huge factor - such as iron ore and coal, where the price you see is representative of physical demand - prices have held firm," he said. "In the case of iron ore, over the past two months it is up about 5-6 percent."

Copper, which is traded on the London Metal Exchange, has fallen from a record high of $10,190 a tonne on February 15, to $8,940 a tonne, but supply constraints are said to be keeping a floor under the price.

"It's extremely difficult to grow production in any meaningful way," Catalano said. "It takes about 10 years to bring a deposit to production after you've discovered it."

Catalano's portfolio is overweight metals and mining stocks versus its benchmark, with coking coal stock Walter Energy, copper producer First Quantum Minerals, and iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton among the top 10 holdings.

U.S.-based Walter Energy is seen benefiting from the tightness in the coking coal market given the surge in steel production in Asia and the floods in Australia in late 2010 and early 2011.

"One of the factors behind the tight supply of coking coal is the flooding of Queensland as that region produces about two-thirds of the world's seaborne coking coal," said Catalano.

With copper, Catalano said the price is in the region of $4.10 per lb and the average cost of production is about $1 per lb, so margins are high.

First Quantum is a mid-sized producer with assets in Zambia, Finland, South America and Australia. "It is one of the few copper miners that does have a strong growth pipeline," he said.

Catalano focuses on the seaborne market for iron ore, about 75 percent of which is controlled by Rio, BHP and Vale. But Atlas Iron, an Australian mid-cap, is also a top 10 holding.

"It has consolidated a number of smaller businesses over the last few years and has built itself into a very attractive growth company in terms of its asset base," he said.

On the energy side, Catalano prefers natural gas stocks such as British Gas and smaller exploration and production companies such as Aurelian Oil & Gas over the large integrated oil companies, which he says are struggling to replenish their resources.

Aurelian is principally drilling for natural gas in Eastern Europe. "They have had some problems recently but the market has over-reacted we think," said Catalano. "They do have cash flow, they are developing some very big fields and we are waiting for that to reach production."

(Reporting by Claire Milhench)