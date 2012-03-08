Schroders Chief Investment Correspondent and Executive Director Alan Brown speaks during the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in London December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON Blue chip investment manager Schroders (SDR.L) said an injection of institutional money kept its net inflows for 2011 positive against a backdrop of wobbly markets that sent many retail clients headed for the exits.

In full year earnings for 2011 released on Thursday, Schroders said total net inflows were 3.2 billion pounds with a 6.8 billion pounds net gain in institutional money outpacing a net outflow of 3.8 billion pounds of retail client money.

The private bank also posted a net gain of new money during the year, with rich clients adding 200 million pounds to the books.

The total net new business numbers are considerably lower than the 27 billion pounds added the previous year, however.

Tough market conditions put downward pressure on assets and the firm ended the year with 187.3 billion pounds under management, down from 196.7 billion a year earlier.

The group's pre tax profit of 407.3 million pounds beat industry expectations of just under 400 million pounds, largely on account of strong revenues in its asset management division.

The group also announced Chief Investment Officer Alan Brown will step down from his post and from the board, remaining at the firm as a senior adviser.

