LONDON Blue chip investment manager Schroders said life will remain tough for its intermediary and private banking businesses until a credible resolution to the Euro zone crisis is found although institutional clients are holding firm.

In a third quarter trading statement on Thursday, Schroders (SDR.L) said resilient institutional inflows, which offset the impact of retail and private banking clients withdrawing money over the period, are expected to continue.

"Financial markets are likely to remain volatile with no sustained recovery in equities until we see some resolution to the uncertainties facing the Euro zone," Schroders said.

"Until such time, the environment in Intermediary and Private Banking will continue to be difficult... and opportunities in Institutional will be held back although we expect to see a continuation of positive net flows from institutional clients."

Assets under management at 182.2 billion pounds at the end of the three months to September 30 were in line with forecasts having dropped from 204.8 billion pounds on June 30 following market volatility caused a 22.6 billion pounds investment loss.

Net flows into the institutional business were 2.8 billion pounds while intermediary was down 2.7 billion pounds and the private bank saw outflows of 100 million pounds.

Pre tax profit for the three month period was 101.6 million pounds, up from 94.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Schroders shares closed at 1,319 pence on Wednesday.

