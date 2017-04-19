Asset management company Schroders Plc (SDR.L) made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus Jennings as a strategist.

Alario has a decade of experience in asset management and most recently was senior investment risk manager at Pictet Asset Management.

He will report to Paul Grainger, head of global multi-sector fixed income.

Jennings in the a newly created role of strategist will provide in-depth analysis of global markets and economies.

Jennings, a graduate in the economics team at Schroders, will report to Bob Jolly, head of global macro strategy.

