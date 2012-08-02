LONDON Blue chip investment manager Schroders (SDR.L) reported strong inflows in the first half of the year against a backdrop of deepening market uncertainty which saw profit tumble 17 percent compared to a year earlier.

Schroders said pretax profit for the six months to end-June was 177.4 million pounds ($276.54 million), below consensus analyst forecasts of 184.6 million and down from 215.7 million pounds in the first half of 2011.

First half net inflows at 2.7 billion pounds, were well above forecasts of 1.3 billion pounds, buoyed by a 1.9 billion pound influx of client cash into its institutional asset management business.

Private banking fared less well, seeing outflows of 100 million pounds.

"Investor demand across our business will be affected by the high level of macro economic and market uncertainty which we expect to persist for the remainder of the year," the company said in a statement.

Total funds under management at the firm stood at 194.6 billion pounds, Schroders said, compared with 199.6 billion pounds at the end of March.

The Group posted 10.1 million pounds of performance fees in the first half of the year, down from 13.8 million a year earlier.

Schroders shares closed at 1,292 pence on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6415 British pounds)

