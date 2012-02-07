LONDON Schroders head of UK equities who controls one of the largest independently held stakes in miner Xstrata has said he intends to vote against the planned merger with suitor Glencore.

Richard Buxton said he thought the terms of the proposed merger represent a poor deal for Xstrata's independent shareholders, shortly after Standard Life issued its own statement saying it would vote against the deal.

"I'm in complete agreement with Standard Life and we intend to do exactly the same. This is a fabulous deal for Glencore, it's probably a great deal for the Xstrata management, but it's a poor deal for Xstrata's majority shareholders," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)