Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LYON, France LYON, France Dec 29 Retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in 'critical' condition following a fall while skiing off-piste in the French Alps resort of Meribel, his agent said on Sunday.
The 44-year-old German was taken to hospital in Grenoble and placed under the care of Professor Gerard Saillant, a brain and spine injury expert.
"He suffered head trauma with coma that needed prompt neurosurgical treatment," Schumacher's agent said in a statement late in the evening, which a hospital official read to reporters. "He remains in a critical condition."
A hospital official declined to give more details but said more information would be given out on Monday.
Schumacher is the most successful Formula One driver of all time with a record 91 race victories. He won his titles with Benetton and Ferrari.
He left the sport last year after a three-year comeback with Mercedes following an earlier retirement from Ferrari at the end of 2006. He lives in Switzerland with his wife and two children.
(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Karolos Grohmann, Writing by Natalie Huet, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.