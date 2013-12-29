Directeur adjoint Jean Marc Grenier talks to media outside the CHU Nord hospital in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is hospitalized after a ski accident, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

An helicopter stands outside the CHU Nord hospital in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is reported to be hospitalized after a ski accident, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

An helicopter stands outside the CHU Nord hospital in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is reported to be hospitalized after a ski accident, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Members of the staff are seen outside the emergency services at the CHU Nord hospital in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is reported to be hospitalized after a ski accident, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A fan wearing a red cap with a German flag on it stands outside the CHU Nord hospital emergency unit in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is reported to be hospitalized after a ski accident, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Deputy director Jean Marc Grenier talks to media outside the CHU Nord hospital in Grenoble, French Alps, where retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is hospitalized after a ski accident, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LYON, France LYON, France Dec 29 Retired seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in 'critical' condition following a fall while skiing off-piste in the French Alps resort of Meribel, his agent said on Sunday.

The 44-year-old German was taken to hospital in Grenoble and placed under the care of Professor Gerard Saillant, a brain and spine injury expert.

"He suffered head trauma with coma that needed prompt neurosurgical treatment," Schumacher's agent said in a statement late in the evening, which a hospital official read to reporters. "He remains in a critical condition."

A hospital official declined to give more details but said more information would be given out on Monday.

Schumacher is the most successful Formula One driver of all time with a record 91 race victories. He won his titles with Benetton and Ferrari.

He left the sport last year after a three-year comeback with Mercedes following an earlier retirement from Ferrari at the end of 2006. He lives in Switzerland with his wife and two children.

(Reporting by Catherine Lagrange and Karolos Grohmann, Writing by Natalie Huet, editing by Ed Osmond)