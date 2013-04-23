Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Charles Schwab Corp's website and mobile applications experienced an outage on Tuesday, but at least the website was back up by early evening.
The brokerage company's website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT (8:45 p.m. British time), said Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz. Schwab did not yet know the cause of the technical issues, she added.
The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.
After the website appeared again to be working, Schwab could not immediately be reached for further comment on whether the problems had been fixed.
Schwab's outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.
U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.
The outage also coincided with the release of Apple Inc's earnings, one of the busiest trading times.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; editing by Matthew Lewis)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.