South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK A cyber attack shut down Charles Schwab Corp's website and mobile applications for nearly two hours on Tuesday but no client data or account information was compromised, a spokesman for the brokerage said.
The company's website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT (8:45 p.m. British time) and the company said it saw a high volume of website traffic "which we believe was related to a denial-of-service attack."
"Based on our analysis, we are very confident that the denial of service attack had no impact on client data or accounts," Schwab spokesman Greg Gable said in a statement.
Denial-of-service attacks flood websites with traffic in order to block access. Gable said access to the website was restored less than two hours after the attack.
The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter earlier on Tuesday that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.
Schwab's outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House. It also occurred on the same day as the release of Apple Inc's earnings, one of the busiest trading times of the year.
U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Stephen Coates)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.