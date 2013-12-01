Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

GLASGOW, Scotland Emergency workers in Scotland pulled a body on Sunday from the wreckage of a pub into which a police helicopter crashed during a concert and they are searching for more victims, police said.

Deputy Chief Constable Rose Fitzpatrick, of Police Scotland, said eight people were confirmed dead after Friday's accident in Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city.

"Earlier this morning, the body of another person was removed from the incident site," she told reporters. "Work also continues to recover further bodies from the site. Until we remove the helicopter, we cannot be sure what we will find."

Twelve people remain in hospital and workers are still trying to remove the remains of the helicopter from the Clutha pub and music venue in the city centre, she added.

"This is a painstaking process which we expect to take some time because we need to ensure the safety of the operation," Fitzpatrick said.

On Saturday, police said the helicopter's crew, two police officers and a civilian pilot were among the dead. Investigators are examining the cause of the crash.

(Writing by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Mark Heinrich)