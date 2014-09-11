Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland opened up 2 percent and Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) shares were up 1.5 pct after the Scottish banks said they would re-locate to London if Scots vote for independence.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.