Union Jack (L) and Saltire flags fly outside the Lloyds Banking Group Scottish Headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON The British government has "a real confidence" in its argument in favour of Scotland staying part of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Tuesday, brushing off a poll showing a rise in support for Scottish independence.

After months of opinion polls showing Scots nationalists are heading for defeat in the Sept. 18 referendum, a YouGov poll on Tuesday showed the anti-independence camp's lead had shrunk to 6 percentage points from 22 a month ago.

"The only poll that counts is the referendum itself," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.

"There isn't a change in the approach that the government has been and will be taking, which is in summary a real confidence in the argument that the government and others are making."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)