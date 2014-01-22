John Swinney, Scottish cabinet Secretary for Finance & Sustainable Growth stands outside Grangemouth Refinery where he met for talks with Unite representatives and with Ineos management in Grangemouth, Scotland, October 24 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON The Scottish government brandished a drop in unemployment to its lowest in almost five years as proof of the strength of its economy, saying this backed its argument that Scotland would be better off as an independent country.

The unemployment rate fell 0.9 percentage points to 6.4 percent in the three months to November, giving Scotland a lower unemployment rate and higher youth employment rate than the rest of the UK where the overall jobless rate was 7.1 percent.

The figures came as a survey on Wednesday showed that the economy mattered more to voters ahead of September's independence vote than issues such as European Union membership and staying in a currency union with the British pound.

While most polls only show about 30 percent support for independence, a ScotCen Social Research survey found over half of voters, 52 percent, would support independence if breaking away made them 500 pounds ($830) a year better off.

By contrast, only 15 percent would vote to end Scotland's 307-year union with England if it made them 500 pounds a year worse off while 72 percent would oppose such a move.

Scotland's Finance Secretary John Swinney said the latest data showed Scottish policies to create jobs and boost the economy were working, although a new index on Wednesday showed export sales fell 2.2 percent in the third quarter of 2013.

"Over the last 12 months, manufacturing is a sector that has seen growth but the recovery remains fragile as a result of European trading conditions and the Westminster Government's continued pursuit of austerity," Swinney said in a statement.

"With the full fiscal and economic powers of independence, we can take a different approach to Westminster austerity and do more to strengthen our economy, boost exports and create jobs."

POLLS NOT BUDGING

Scottish nationalists say a vote for independence on September 18 would free five million Scots from decades of economic mismanagement by London and give Scotland the flexibility to pursue its own agenda of jobs, growth and social justice.

But the British government opposes Scottish independence, saying the union generates benefits on both sides of the border. It says Scotland's post-independence plans, based on retaining the pound, are unrealistic and could destabilise Scotland's economy.

That economy accounts for about 9 percent of the UK economy which is the third largest in Europe and sixth globally.

The unemployment numbers follows estimates last week showing the Scottish economy grew by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of last year, just below the 0.8 percent growth for the whole UK.

Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael said the jobs data showed the confidence of businesses in Scotland was growing.

"Today's figures reflect how well Scotland is doing as part of the UK," he said in a statement.

The debate on independence has heated up this year amid warnings from Britain against complacency with up to 20 percent of voters undecided but opinion polls have failed to budge with the separatists still trailing with about one-third support.

John Curtice, ScotCen research consultant, said a survey of 1,497 adults between June and October last year, before the Scottish government released its blueprint for independence, showed voters remain confused about what such a move would mean.

It found almost two in three - or 64 percent - were "unsure" what would happen if Scotland became independent, a six point increase from 2012. Only 30 percent said they knew.

"Many of the issues that preoccupy those campaigning for and against independence are apparently of peripheral interest to voters," Curtice said in a statement.

"Voters want to hear about the economic and financial consequences of the choice that they make, and it is on the outcome of that debate that the result of the referendum is likely to turn."

(Editing by Stephen Addison)