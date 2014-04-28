LONDON Scotland faces lengthy and difficult negotiations to stay in the European Union if it votes to leave Britain this year and it will end up worse off than at present, British Foreign Secretary William Hague told Scottish leader Alex Salmond in a letter.

Scots will vote in a referendum on Sept. 18 on whether to quit the United Kingdom. In the event of a "Yes" vote, Salmond hopes to agree a "smooth transition" to renewing Scotland's EU membership before it declares independence from London in March 2016.

Britain's main political parties, including Hague's ruling Conservatives, want Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom, but recent opinion polls show supporters of independence catching up on the pro-union camp.

"Scotland's negotiations to join the EU are likely to be complex and long and the outcome would certainly prove less advantageous than the status quo," Hague said in his letter.

The letter, written ahead of a speech on Monday by Salmond in Bruges, Belgium, urges the Scottish First Minister to provide clarity on key issues regarding Scotland's future EU membership so voters can be better informed in their choice.

"The terms of EU membership which your government has said it will seek to secure for an independent Scotland are at odds with the EU's own rules of membership," he said, raising doubts over how Salmond would convince all 28 EU member states to allow Scotland special opt-outs such as on adopting the euro.

Britain negotiated a legal opt-out from joining the euro but all new EU member states are required to sign up to joining the common currency at some future date.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in February that an independent Scotland would have to reapply to the EU as a new state.

"POOR SUBSTITUTE"

Hague urged Salmond in his letter to set out a 'plan B' if Scotland failed to negotiate EU membership by the time that its independence came into effect.

An independent Scotland would not share in Britain's EU budget rebate - negotiated in the 1980s by then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher - and would also have trouble tapping funds for its farmers as the EU's agriculture budget for 2014-20 has already been agreed and extra money would therefore have to come at the expense of other member states, Hague said.

"The people of Scotland would be swapping the guaranteed negotiating power of one of the EU's most powerful states for the hope of goodwill from 28 others – and with a much higher price tag – a poor substitute indeed," wrote Hague.

Salmond, who in his speech on Monday will say Scotland's natural resources, human talent and financial contributions make it a lynchpin of the EU, responded swiftly to Hague's letter, arguing there was no mechanism to force countries into the euro.

He also said the increased euroscepticism of Hague's Conservatives undermined their arguments over EU membership.

"The real threat to Scotland's position (in Europe) comes from the anti-European streak which now dominates your approach to politics," Salmond wrote in his letter to Hague, a former leader of the Conservatives.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's ties with the EU and hold an in/out referendum on membership by the end of 2017 if his Conservatives win a national election next year.

Opinion polls suggest Scotland, home to 5.3 million of the United Kingdom's 63 million people, will vote narrowly in favour of the status quo. The United Kingdom also includes England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

