LONDON Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Friday that the decision of Scotland to vote to remain part of the United Kingdom would have no implication for Britain's sovereign rating, which is one notch below triple-A.

Fitch said that the prospect of further tax and spending powers for Scotland - something promised by the Westminster government - was unlikely to trigger excessive borrowing.

"Scotland's small share of the overall UK economy, and the relatively conservative limits set on Scottish borrowing, mean that the fiscal risks posed by further Scottish devolution are not high in our opinion," Fitch said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)