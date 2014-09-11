Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a foray into the debate about Scottish independence on Thursday, saying as he stood beside his British counterpart that he would rather see Britain remain united.
"A German foreign minister is well advised not to interfere in British domestic politics. But I would openly admit that I would rather see Great Britain remain together," he told a news conference in Berlin with Britain's Philip Hammond.
Berlin seldom comments on Britain's internal affairs but Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German officials have often expressed concern about the possibility of Britain deciding to leave the European Union in a referendum on membership.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.