BERLIN German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a foray into the debate about Scottish independence on Thursday, saying as he stood beside his British counterpart that he would rather see Britain remain united.

"A German foreign minister is well advised not to interfere in British domestic politics. But I would openly admit that I would rather see Great Britain remain together," he told a news conference in Berlin with Britain's Philip Hammond.

Berlin seldom comments on Britain's internal affairs but Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German officials have often expressed concern about the possibility of Britain deciding to leave the European Union in a referendum on membership.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Toby Chopra)