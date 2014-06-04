LONDON Britain's government has opened a new front in its campaign to convince Scottish voters to reject independence, using irony and Lego toys to try to get its message across, but not all Scots are amused.

In postings on social media site Buzzfeed and an official website, the government listed 12 things Scots could buy with the extra 1,400 pounds ($2,300) a year it said they would have if they voted to stay part of the United Kingdom.

The first suggestion was a beach holiday outside Scotland.

Each option is illustrated with the Danish children's toy Lego, ranging from a Lego woman sunning herself on a beach to a hair salon made out of Lego blocks.

The latter advised Scots that with 1,400 pounds they could "Go for one haircut a month for over 3 and half years ... you can go for significantly more if you're a man!"

Not all Scottish voters saw humour in the proposals. "How bloody dare they treat us all like imbeciles? How anyone can vote 'no' (to independence) is completely beyond me," said Twitter user Elizabeth Stanley.

Other suggestions on the government website included travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow 127 times by bus, taking two friends to watch Aberdeen's football team play all season - complete with meat pies and beef tea - and paying for a year's worth of household utility bills.

Scots vote on Sept. 18 on whether to end their 307-year union with the United Kingdom. Scottish nationalists say independence could benefit each Scot to the tune of 1,000 pounds a year.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Tom Heneghan)