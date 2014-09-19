LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) said it would keep a "significant presence" in Scotland and was focussed on supporting lending to home buyers and companies there after the country voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Edinburgh-based Lloyds was one of five lenders that said last week it would move headquarters or operations to England if Scots had voted for independence. It said on Friday it had maintained a neutral stance in the debate as it was a matter for the people of Scotland.

"The group is proud of its strong Scottish heritage and is committed to having a significant presence in Scotland. We remain fully focussed on supporting households and businesses in Scotland as well as right across the rest of the UK," a spokesman for the bank said.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Simon Jessop)