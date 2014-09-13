Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corporation, reacts during a panel discussion at the B20 meeting of company CEOs in Sydney, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

EDINBURGH Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch visited Scotland on Saturday, praising the country of 5 million people for being alive with debate ahead of a independence vote that could break apart the United Kingdom.

Murdoch, whose global media interests stretch from movies to newspapers that claim to turn elections, gave no hint of whether his Scottish Sun newspaper, the country's most popular newspaper, would openly back unionists or secessionists before next Thursday's vote.

"No politicians, just street and pub talks," Murdoch, 83, said on his Twitter feed. "Everywhere alive with debate. Democracy truly at work. Both sides predicting victory."

Murdoch's paternal grandparents were Scots who emigrated from Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland to Australia in the 19th Century.

He said promises of more devolution made by Prime Minister David Cameron and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown meant that Britain would look like a federation after the vote should the unionists win.

"Cameron and Brown have promised so much more devolution if No wins, Britain will look like a federation. Bet many Tories outraged," he said.

In a previous post last week, Murdoch heaped praise laced with hints of frustration on nationalist leader Alex Salmond.

"Salmond a friend, great politician, man of the people, etc, but I would be much happier with another great Scottish AS - Adam Smith!," he said, refering to the 18th Century philosopher regarded as the father of modern economics.

"Okay, how would Salmond govern? Socialist paradise no.

People need jobs, decent pay, streamline bureaucracy, new investment. No EU."

Salmond has called Murdoch a "remarkable man".

Murdoch's political influence in Britain was once legendary and though the billionaire has admitted that a phone hacking scandal was a blot on his reputation, he retains considerable clout through his stable of British newspapers.

The daily Sun tabloid, while losing readers in line with all British newspapers, is still the Britain's biggest selling title. Its Scottish sister, the Scottish Sun, had a daily circulation of 248,000 in February, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Angus MacSwan)