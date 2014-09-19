EDINBURGH A leader of Scotland's independence campaign effectively conceded defeat on Friday after a historic referendum.

"Like thousands of others across the country I've put my heart and soul into this campaign and there is a real sense of disappointment that we've fallen narrowly short of securing a yes vote," Nicola Sturgeon, deputy leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, told BBC Television.

With most regional results now declared, a Reuters calculations put support for staying in the United Kingdom at 54 percent. A final declaration is expected in the next hour or two.

(Writing by Mike Peacock)