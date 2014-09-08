Opposing supporters for the Yes (L) and No campaigns, argue in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Labour MP Jim Murphy addresses a crowd during his tour to promote the case for Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday a number of NATO partners had used last week's summit of the alliance in Wales to raise concerns about Scotland's Sept. 18 vote on independence.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if he had discussed the implication of potential Scottish secession on both the defence of the United Kingdom and of NATO, Cameron said: "Of course a number of people raised their concerns about the referendum."

"The overwhelming view of people who wish our country well is to say of course it is a decision for the people in Scotland but they hope we stay together," Cameron told parliament.

Britain has four submarines carrying Trident nuclear warheads operating out of the Faslane naval base in Scotland. The pro-independence Scottish National Party wants nuclear weapons removed from an independent Scotland at the earliest opportunity.

Independence campaigners want Scotland to seek NATO membership as a non-nuclear state if it breaks away from the rest of the United Kingdom, ending a 307-year tie to England.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)