BRUSSELS NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen welcomed David Cameron's statement on Friday that Britain will remain a united country following Scotland's referendum rejecting independence.

"The United Kingdom is a founding member of NATO and I am confident that the United Kingdom will continue to play a leading role to keep our Alliance strong," Rasmussen said in a statement. "I welcome Prime Minister Cameron's statement that the United Kingdom will go forward as a united country."

The United States and other allies had expressed concern that breaking up Britain, whose nuclear missile force is based in Scotland, would weaken an important member of NATO.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)