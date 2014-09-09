Nick Clegg, Britain's Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat party leader, puts his hand to his head during a question and answer session as he announces the party's pre-manifesto at a news conference in London September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Ed Miliband, waves to members of the public, ahead of the forthcoming Scottish vote for independence from the United Kingdom, in East Kilbride , Scotland September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron and the leader of the country's two other major parties announced they would go to campaign in Scotland on Wednesday rather than attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session.

With polls showing that next week's vote on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom too close to call, Cameron, Labour leader Ed Miliband and Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg said they would forego the showpiece parliamentary event to campaign against Scottish independence.

"There is a lot that divides us - but there's one thing on which we agree passionately: the United Kingdom is better together," the three leaders said in a joint statement.

"That's why all of us are agreed the right place for us to be tomorrow is in Scotland, not at Prime Minister's Questions in Westminster."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)