A 'NO' campaign poster is displayed on a car window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

'NO' campaign posters are displayed in a window in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (C) walks the streets during canvassing in Dyce, Aberdeen, northern Scotland September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom hold a two-point lead over supporters of independence, an opinion poll showed on Friday, less than a week before Scots vote in a referendum on whether to split from the United Kingdom.

The ICM survey for the Guardian newspaper put supporters of the union on 51 percent against 49 percent for those in favour of independence, excluding people who said they did not know how they would vote.

The poll found 17 percent of voters had yet to make up their minds.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; ediitng by Stephen Addison)