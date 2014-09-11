A woman walks up a steep staircase in the centre of Edinburgh, Scotland September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

EDINBURGH Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom have clawed back a narrow lead over separatists, a YouGov poll showed just one week before Scots vote in a referendum on independence.

The YouGov survey for The Times and Sun newspapers put supporters of the union on 52 percent, narrowly ahead of supporters of independence on 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote.

"This is the first time NO has gained ground since early August," YouGov President Peter Kellner said in a commentary. "Although NO is back in front, the YES campaign has held on to most of its gains since early August."

YouGov, one of Britain's most respected pollsters, polled 1,268 people between Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Scots vote on Sept. 18.

YouGov's last poll at the weekend put support for "YES" at 51 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the anti-independence "Better Together" campaign in the space of a month to establish a two point lead.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Angus MacSwan)