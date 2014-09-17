A ''Yes'' campaign supporter is seen near the town of Portree on the Isle of Skye September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

EDINBURGH Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom have a four percentage point lead, the biggest opinion survey of the campaign showed just hours before Scots vote in an independence referendum.

The poll, for the Times and Sun newspapers, showed Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom on 52 percent with Scottish support for independence on 48 percent, excluding undecideds who number 6 percent of voters.

YouGov said the poll showed men were much more supportive of independence while most women broadly supported staying in the United Kingdom. YouGov questioned 3,237 voters between Sept. 15 and 17.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)