Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond holds the referendum white paper on independence during its launch in Glasgow, Scotland November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Support for Scotland to remain part of the United Kingdom and reject independence has rebounded before a referendum in September, two opinion polls published on Sunday showed.

An ICM poll showed support for the campaign against independence had risen 4 percentage points to 46 percent, while the proportion backing a split fell 5 points to 34 percent.

The poll gives the 'Better Together' campaign a 12 point lead, up 9 percentage points since last month but at the same level it had in a February survey by the same pollster.

A second poll, published by Panelbase, showed 47 percent would vote against independence - an increase of 2 percent. Support for independence was unchanged at 40 percent, with 13 percent undecided.

All Scottish residents aged 16 and over can vote on Sept. 18 on whether Scotland should end its 307-year-old union with England and leave the United Kingdom. If a majority vote in favour, Scotland will become independent on March 24, 2016.

Following are the major opinion polls monitoring voter intentions since last November's release of the Scottish government's blueprint for independence, with some earlier polls for comparison.

At the referendum, Scots will be asked one question: should Scotland be an independent country?

DATE POLLSTER YES NO UNDECIDED GAP

TNS

May 14 TNS 30 42 28 12

April 16 TNS 29 41 30 12

March 25 TNS 28 42 28 14

Feb 20 TNS 29 42 29 13

Feb 2 TNS-BMRB 29 42 29 13

Dec 19 2013 TNS-BMRB 27 41 32 14

------------------------------------------------------

Jan 2013 TNS-BMRB 28 48 24 20

YOUGOV

May 1 YouGov 37 51 12 14

March 26 YouGov 37 52 10 15

March 1 YouGov 35 53 12 18

Feb 7 YouGov 34 52 14 18

Jan 14 YouGov 33 52 15 19

Dec 11 2013 YouGov 33 52 15 19

------------------------------------------------------

Oct 18 2012 YouGov 27 60 13 33

ICM

May 18 ICM 34 46 20 12

April 20 ICM 39 42 19 3

March 23 ICM 39 46 15 7

Feb 23 ICM 37 49 14 12

Jan 26 ICM 37 44 19 7

IPSOS-MORI

March 3 Ipsos-Mori 32 57 11 25

Dec 9 2013 Ipsos-Mori 34 57 10 23

Feb 2013 Ipsos-Mori 34 55 11 21

PANELBASE

May 18 Panelbase 40 47 13 7

April 10 Panelbase 40 45 15 5

April 6 Panelbase 41 46 14 5

March 20 Panelbase 40 45 15 5

SURVATION

May 15 Survation 37 47 17 10

April 20 Survation 38 46 16 8

April 10 Survation 37 47 16 10

March 13 Survation 39 48 13 9

Feb 20 Survation 38 47 15 9

(Compiled by UK newsroom)