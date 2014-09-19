Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the rejection of independence by voters in Scotland had no impact on its AAA rating for the United Kingdom, nor its stable outlook for the rating.
S&P is the only one of the three main international ratings agencies to have kept the UK at AAA.
Economists said before Thursday's referendum that a vote for independence could have raised questions about the UK's status among the credit rating agencies, given the possibility of Scotland refusing to take on its share of UK debt and questions about how North Sea oil and gas assets would be split.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.