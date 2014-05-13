LONDON Scottish leader Alex Salmond has another four months to see if he can win his fight for Scottish independence but he said on Tuesday he is ahead in another battle - against his weight.

Looking noticeably slimmer in television interviews on Tuesday, Salmond, 59, head of Scotland's ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), said he was following the popular 5:2 diet in which followers virtually fast for two days a week.

"It is proving something of a success," Salmond told the BBC during an interview over the Scottish independence referendum being held on Sept. 18.

"I've lost two stone four (15 kg) and it is a work in process as there is still a stone to go. I have to say that this last stone from my target weight is proving a bit tricker."

Salmond said he was recommended the diet by the former Bank of England governor Mervyn King last year - and that British finance minister George Osborne had followed his lead and also gone onto the eating regime that has proved particularly popular with men.

He joked this was not the only thing on which he expected the two men to agree, raising one of the thorniest issues of the independence debate - the currency of an independent Scotland.

Salmond said he was confident Osborne would eventually agree to Scotland sharing the pound in a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if Scotland voted to become independent and leave the union after over 300 years.

"It just shows you on the issue of 5:2, as I suspect on the issue of sterling, that George Osborne will see the error of his ways," Salmond said.

