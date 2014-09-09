Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (C) poses with supporters of the 'Yes Campaign' in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond said on Tuesday there was nothing new in London's offer of greater powers to Scotland and that the unionist campaign was falling apart ahead of next week's referendum.

Salmond said the offer of more powers that has been endorsed by Britain's three main political parties was "a-back-of-the- envelope non-plan".

"There's actually nothing new in this package whatsoever. This is a retreading, a repackaging, a re-timetabling of what they said in the Spring," he told reporters in Edinburgh.

"This is a day the 'No' campaign finally fell apart," he added.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison)