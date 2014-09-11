Unilever prepares 6 billion pound sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON TSB Banking Group TSB.L has become the fourth bank to say it is likely to relocate some operations to England should Scotland vote for independence.
TSB's announcement follows Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and National Australia Bank's Clydesdale (NAB.AX) which have said they will re-locate.
TSB has 189 branches and employs nearly 2,000 staff in Scotland. It said 27 percent of its 4.7 million customers are in Scotland. TSB Banking Group is registered in England but its Scottish subsidiary TSB Bank Plc is registered in Scotland.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.