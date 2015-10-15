An engineer from the Air Crash Investigation Unit walks past the reconstructed remains of the Pan Am Boeing 747 jumbo jet that crashed into the Scottish village of Lockerbie. REUTERS/File

Scottish rescue workers and crash investigators search the area aroundthe cockpit of Pan Am flight 103 in a farmer's field east of LockerbieScotland in this December 23, 1988 file photo. REUTERS/Greg Bos

Libya won the first round of a bitter legal battle over the Lockerbie bombing on February 27 when the United Nations' top court threw out British and U.S. objections to its involvement in the case. The International Court of Justice ruled it had jurisdiction to hear Libyan complaints against Britain and the United States over their 10-year pursuit of the bombers of PanAm flight 103. File photo shows rescue personnel carrying a body away from the site of the crash. REUTERS/File

Wreaths are laid at a memorial event on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103, in the Dryfesdale Cemetery, in Lockerbie, Scotland December 21, 2013. Local people and officials joined friends and relatives of the victims in marking the anniversary of the 1988 bombing of the civilian aircraft over the town Lockerbie. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON/WASHINGTON Scottish and U.S. investigators have identified two new Libyan suspects in the Lockerbie airline bombing almost 27 years ago which killed 270 people, authorities in the two countries said on Thursday.

Scottish and U.S. authorities informed Libya they want to send investigators to Libya, which is wracked by civil war, to interview the new suspects, the office of Scotland's chief prosecutor said.

Marc Raimondi, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman, said U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and chief Scottish prosecutor Frank Mulholland met in Washington last month to discuss the investigation.

Pam Am flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988 en route from London to New York. In 2001, Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life and remains the only person to have been convicted over the bombing.

A second Libyan accused of involvement, Lamin Fhima, was tried with Megrahi before a panel of Scottish judges sitting at a special court in the Netherlands but was found not guilty.

A Scottish Crown Office spokesman said two Libyans who were not named are now suspected of being involved with Megrahi in carrying out the attack.

Scotland's chief prosecutor, known as the Lord Advocate, "has today ... issued an International Letter of Request to the Libyan Attorney General in Tripoli which identifies the two Libyans as suspects in the bombing of flight Pan Am 103," the spokesman said.

"The Lord Advocate and the U.S. Attorney General are seeking the assistance of the Libyan judicial authorities for Scottish police officers and the FBI to interview the two named suspects in Tripoli."

In 2003, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi accepted his country's responsibility for the bombing and paid compensation to the victims' families, but he did not admit personally ordering the attack.

Megrahi, who protested his innocence, died in Libya in 2012. He was released three years earlier by Scotland's government on compassionate grounds after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. His family and some relatives of the Scottish victims believe he was wrongly convicted.

In December, Scotland's top prosecutor said no new evidence had emerged to cast doubt on Megrahi's conviction but attempts to track down accomplices had been hampered by the violence in Libya since Gaddafi's fall.

Jim Kreindler, a lawyer for families of PanAm 103 victims said: "I think its important for history to record exactly who else was involved with Megrahi."

(Reporting by Michael Holden in London and Mark Hosenball in Washington; editing by Kate Holton and Hugh Lawson)