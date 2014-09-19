LONDON Standard Life (SL.L) said on Friday it would consider the implications of any constitutional changes to its customers and stakeholders after Scotland rejected independence.

"We recognise that further constitutional change is very likely following the clear result of the referendum," the company said in a statement.

"We will consider the implications of any changes for our customers and other stakeholders in our business to ensure their interests are represented and protected."

Standard Life has previously said it would consider transferring businesses to England in the event of a "Yes" vote.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)