BERLIN Berlin supports the Spanish government in its rejection of a Catalan vote on independence, Angela Merkel's spokesman said on Friday, in response to a question over whether the Spanish region should have a right to decide like the Scots.

"It is a completely different legal situation in Spain than in the United Kingdom and the chancellor and the government share the legal opinion of the Spanish government," said Steffen Seibert.

In July Merkel said there was a difference between giving regions autonomy and allowing countries to break up. Catalonia, which accounts for around a fifth of Spanish economic output and 16 percent of its population, has its own language and a long history of fighting for greater autonomy.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)