LONDON Alterian ALN.L has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from SDL (SDL.L) that values the marketing software provider at around 50 million pounds, British translation software firm SDL said on Monday.

SDL said it had sent a letter to the board of Alterian on Friday outlining its interest in acquiring the company at a price of 80 pence per share.

SDL, which also provides software to aid businesses in understanding and communicating with their clients, said the two companies had a "strong strategic fit."

SDL said it would now seek to establish whether there was sufficient value and opportunity for it to proceed to a formal offer.

Under UK takeover rules, SDL has until November 21 to make a formal offer for Alterian or walk away.

Alterian could not be immediately reached for comment.

In early trade on Monday, Alterian shares rose 23 percent to 78 pence, just above the offer price, while SDL shares were flat at 654 pence.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)