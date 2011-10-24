Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
LONDON Alterian ALN.L has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from SDL (SDL.L) that values the marketing software provider at around 50 million pounds, British translation software firm SDL said on Monday.
SDL said it had sent a letter to the board of Alterian on Friday outlining its interest in acquiring the company at a price of 80 pence per share.
SDL, which also provides software to aid businesses in understanding and communicating with their clients, said the two companies had a "strong strategic fit."
SDL said it would now seek to establish whether there was sufficient value and opportunity for it to proceed to a formal offer.
Under UK takeover rules, SDL has until November 21 to make a formal offer for Alterian or walk away.
Alterian could not be immediately reached for comment.
In early trade on Monday, Alterian shares rose 23 percent to 78 pence, just above the offer price, while SDL shares were flat at 654 pence.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.