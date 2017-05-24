May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion (771,516 million pounds), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are serving as underwriters.
Singapore-based Sea did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.