OSLO Offshore rig firm Seadrill (SDRL.OL), the world's biggest rig operator by market capitalisation, will sell part of its Asian business to Malaysia's SapuraKencana (SKPE.KL) to free up cash for expansion elsewhere, the firms said on Monday.

Seadrill, the crown jewel in shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's empire, said it would sell its tender rigs business, involving rigs designed for water depths of up to 6,500 feet, for an enterprise value of $2.9 billion.

Board member Tor Olav Troeim said the company would get $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in cash from the deal, depending on how the sides agree to settle a $187 million seller's note.

"The net proceeds received from the transaction will be redeployed as equity to aggressively grow our deep-water fleet and also open up for significant new investment in the jack-up sector, a sector which recently has shown strong signs of improvement," Seadrill Chairman John Fredriksen said in a statement.

Seadrill shares were down 1.11 percent at 232 Danish crowns ($39.95) at 0915 GMT.

Seadrill said the enterprise value included $363 million in remaining capital expenditure, around $800 million in debt and that it would also receive $350 million worth of new shares, raising its stake in SapuraKencana to around 13 percent from 6.4 percent.

In addition, it would gain the right to nominate two SapuraKencana board members, with Fredriksen expected to be one of them.

Seadrill, which has a market capitalisation of $19.1 billion, will sell 15 units plus five units under construction, it said.

CIMB Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs and Maybank Investment Bank are advisors to SapuraKencana.

($1 = 5.8072 Danish crowns)

