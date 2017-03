View of the logo of French oil giant Total in front of the oil refinery of Donges, near Nantes, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

OSLO Offshore driller Seadrill signed a five-year, $1.1 billion (656 million pounds) contract with Total for work offshore Nigeria, it said on Monday.

The contract, for Seadrill's newly built ultra-deepwater West Jupiter drillship, is worth around $600,000 per day, including mobilisation, according to Reuters calculations.

The vessel will be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard in Geoje, South Korea in August.

