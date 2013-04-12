BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

LONDON British gas and power utility SSE (SSE.L) expanded its portfolio of North Sea gas interests on Friday by acquiring a 50 percent stake in the Sean gas field from BP (BP.L), it said.

The 117.4 million-pound sale, which has now been finalised, will provide for around 25 percent of SSE's forecast gas needs to supply its customers over the next three years, it said.

"We have made clear that SSE is proactively seeking new opportunities to increase our presence in the upstream gas sector where assets can be acquired for a fair price, and that is exactly what this deal represents," Martin Pibworth, SSE's managing director of energy portfolio management said.

BP agreed to sell SSE a stake in the Sean field in December as part of its programme of disposals of non-core assets to raise cash for settling claims from the Macondo disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Sean field, which is in the Southern North Sea, is operated by Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)