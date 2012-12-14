The SeaWorld amusement park is pictured in Orlando, September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, the family entertainment company controlled by private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, is close to filing for an initial public offering, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead the offering, which could come in early 2013.

SeaWorld may try to raise $500 million (309 million pounds) to $600 million in the IPO, the sources said.

Blackstone and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

Blackstone acquired SeaWorld, the amusement park operator, from beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA in December 2009 for $2.3 billion, according to Blackstone's website.

