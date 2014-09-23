Raindrops are seen on the logo of a rental bicycle sponsored by Barclays in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

WASHINGTON A unit of Barclays will pay $15 million (9.15 million pounds) to settle charges alleging it failed to maintain an adequate internal compliance system after its acquisition of part of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Barclays Capital will also be required to undertake certain remedial steps, including hiring an independent compliance consultant.

The SEC said Barclays failed to enhance its compliance programme after it bought Lehman's advisory business following Lehman's collapse. The shortcomings in its compliance programme, the SEC said, led Barclays to commit a variety of other violations of federal laws governing investment advisers.

