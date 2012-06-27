Philip Falcone, chief executive officer and chief investment officer for Harbinger Capital Partners, participates in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday charged billionaire hedge fund manager Philip Falcone and his firm Harbinger Capital Partners with a litany of illegal actions, including market manipulation and misappropriating client assets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also on Wednesday charged Peter Jenson, Harbinger's former chief operating officer, with aiding and abetting the misappropriations scheme.

In addition to those charges, Harbinger also settled a separate SEC action alleging unlawful trading by agreeing to pay a $428,975 (275,700 pounds) fine, plus $857,950 in disgorgement and $91,838 in prejudgment interest.

(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)