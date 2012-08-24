LONDON Economy shrank less than first thought in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, though the smaller drop changes little about the wider picture of economic weakness.

The economy has probably returned to growth since the end of June as firms made up for the production lost due to the extra holiday in June to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.

But business surveys continue to paint a grim picture of the British economy, keeping the pressure on Chancellor George Osborne to take action to boost growth and leaving more stimulus from the Bank of England on the agenda.

Gross domestic product shrank by 0.5 percent on the quarter, falling 0.5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Economists had expected this upward revision to the originally reported drop of 0.7 percent.

Consumer spending fell 0.4 on the quarter, while exports dropped 1.7 and imports rose 1.4 percent. Net trade shaved 1 percent off GDP, the biggest drag on growth from trade since the second quarter of 1998.

A build-up in firms' inventories added 0.5 percent to GDP.

A smaller than first estimated 3.9 percent decline in construction output still remained the main drag on the economy. Manufacturing output contracted by 0.9 percent on the quarter while the service sector shrank by 0.1 percent.

The economy slipped into its second recession in four years around the turn of the year as the ongoing euro zone debt crisis hurt exports and the uncertainty made businesses reluctant to invest.

The central bank has launched another round of quantitative easing asset purchases in July, buying 50 billion pounds of gilts to boost the economy.

But the lack of growth has increased the pressure on Osborne to ease his austerity drive, aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and David Milliken)