TRIPOLI Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan on Sunday asked U.S. authorities to explain a military raid in Tripoli to capture a Libyan man wanted for bombing U.S. embassies in Africa 15 years ago, his office said.

Nazih al-Ragye, better known by the cover name Abu Anas al-Liby, was seized by U.S. forces in the Libyan capital on Saturday, the Pentagon said.

"The Libyan government is following the news of the kidnapping of a Libyan citizen who is wanted by U.S. authorities," Zeidan's office said in a statement. "The Libyan government has contacted to U.S. authorities to ask them to provide an explanation."

