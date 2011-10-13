LONDON A university graduate distributed extremist books and DVDs with the aim of priming people for terrorism, a court heard on Thursday.

Ahmed Faraz is accused of possessing and disseminating material that ended up in the hands of "infamous terrorists" including Mohammed Sidique Khan, the leader of the July 7 2005 bombings.

The 32-year-old is charged with 30 counts linked to the Maktabah publisher and bookshop that he ran in Birmingham, the Press Association reported.

He was not connected to any specific terrorist plot, a jury at Kingston Crown Court, south west London, was told.

"This case is about the distribution of books and DVDs and other material which we say represent steps along the road to radicalisation of Muslims to engage in violent terrorist attacks around the world, including the UK," prosecutor Max Hill said.

"This case is also about the ways and means by which to solidify that radicalisation and provide practical assistance for those who have been radicalised.

"To encapsulate it in a single phrase, this case is about priming people for terrorism."

Those convicted of plotting to blow up planes over the Atlantic have also been found to be in possession of material published by Maktabah, the court was told.

The books and films were found when premises, including Faraz's home and business in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham, were searched in 2007 and again in 2010. Graphic images of terrorist attacks and 81 beheadings were included in the materials discovered.

An al Qaida training manual was also among the materials found, and a book called Defence Of The Muslim Lands.

Faraz, who gained a BA degree and a PGCE teaching qualification from the University of Birmingham, intended that extremist materials should be available for the "widest possible distribution," terrorism expert Professor Bruce Hoffman said in a report submitted to the court.

Prof Hoffman said in the report, shown to the jury: "The large volume of material seized by police in this case is extraordinary.

"This expert has never encountered so much and of so much diversity in 33 years of studying terrorism."

He added that the material constituted "a detailed and voluminous learning course in jihad" which amounted to "a clarion call to terrorist violence."

Faraz is charged with 10 counts of disseminating terrorist publications between April 13 2006 and January 26 2010.

He is also charged with nine counts of having terrorist publications in his possession, with a view to distributing them, on January 31 2007.

Faraz denies all the charges. The trial is not expected to finish until January.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Steve Addison)