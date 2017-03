TORONTO A bomb disposal unit detonated a suspicious package found during a traffic stop in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday and two people are in custody, a police spokesman said.

Spokeswoman Wendy Drummond said a device was found during a traffic stop in downtown Toronto.

"Our ETF bomb disposal unit was called in - they detonated some type of device on the scene," she said.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by David Brunnstrom)