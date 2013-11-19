TORONTO A bomb disposal unit detonated a small suspicious package found during a traffic stop in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday and two people are in custody, a police spokesman said.

Television footage showed a police officer dressed in heavy body armour placing a laptop-sized item on the sidewalk and then taking cover around a corner before a small explosion threw an aerosol spray can and other debris a few meters (yards).

Local news network CP24 said police had been following the car as part of an investigation into a series of downtown arson attacks.

Police could not immediately be reached to comment on this report, but spokeswoman Wendy Drummond told Reuters earlier that a device was found during a traffic stop in the entertainment district, not far from the central financial district.

"Our ETF bomb disposal unit was called in - they detonated some type of device on the scene," she said.

The investigation snarled traffic and disrupted public transit during the morning rush hour.

